Pakistan-born prof appointed Pro-VC of Cambridge University

Homerton Fellow Dr Kamal Munir has been appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor (University Community and Engagement), a role which he will take up on 1 October 2021.

Kamal is a Reader in Strategy and Policy at the Judge Business School, and Academic Director at the Centre for Strategic Philanthropy. He is also a University Race and Inclusion Champion.

Kamal will be one of five Pro-Vice-Chancellors who support the Vice-Chancellor and provide academic leadership to the University.

He will be responsible for the development and implementation of strategy and policy relating to all staff, with a particular focus on equality and diversity.

He will also work with the University museums to develop their collections as a resource for teaching and research, and as a point of engagement with external communities.

“The role has been restructured with a greater emphasis on diversity, which is quite exciting,” says Kamal.

“We started doing some work on this a few years ago, but it’s really intensified over the past year. We really want Cambridge to be a leader in terms of how diverse, forward-thinking and progressive it is.”

As a result of the Legacies of Enslavement project, the University museum collections are under new scrutiny, but also have a new opportunity to reach out to the wider world.