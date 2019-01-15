Pakistan blind team to tour Sri Lanka next month

Islamabad

Pakistan blind cricket team will tour Sri Lanka next month to play three ODIs and as many T20 internationals against the blind team of that country.

‘The series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka blind teams will start on February 20 and culminate on March 4,’ Syed Muhammad Salman Tariq Bukhari, senior vice president of Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) told APP on Monday.

He said that Pakistan team’s camp for preparations for the series would commence after February 10 adding, ‘A strong outfit will be selected from this camp for the Sri Lanka tour.’

He also informed that Pakistan women team’s camp for the first ever series against Nepal would kick off in Bahawalpur from Tuesday.

Nepal’s women team will arrive in Pakistan later this month to play five one day matches, he said.

The first match will be played in Lahore on January 29, the second and third matches will take place in Faisalabad on January 31 and February 1, respectively. While the fourth and fifth fixtures will be held in Islamabad on February 3 and 4, respectively.

Pakistan women team according to the visual category is as follow: Saba Gul (B1), Aqsa Arif (B1), Bushra Zahoor (B1), Summaya Mumtaz (B1), Aneela Shahzadi (vice-captain-B1), Sadia Khalid (B2), Mehwish Rafique (B2), Nimra Rafique (B2), Rabbia Javed Hasmhi (W.K-B2), Nisha Bax (B2), Bisma Hussain (B2), Tayyaba Fatima (B3), Rabbia Shahzadi (Captain-B3), Kiran Rafique (B3) and Iram Shahzadi (B3).—APP

