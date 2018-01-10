Pakistan Blind cricket team defeats Nepal by 9 wickets

Sports Reporter

Gujranwala

Pakistan Blind cricket team defeated Nepal cricket team by nine wickets in the second match of the world blind cricket cup played at Jinnah Stadium here on Tuesday. Nepal team decided to bat first after winning the toss and made 258 scores for the loss of five wickets in 40 overs. Chasing the target, the Pakistani blind team took an aggressive start of the innings and achieved the winning target for the loss of one wicket in 20 overs. Badar Munir of Pakistani side made 126 scores in 76 balls and declared man of the match for his suburb performance in the match.

While, Ramesh Bahadur of Nepal remained top scorer by his team who made 56 scores.

After the conclusion of match, Pakistani captain Nisar Abbas said that Pakistani team performed well in batting, bowling and fielding. He hoped that Pakistani team would win blind world cricket cup. Stringent security arrangements were made by police on the occasion.