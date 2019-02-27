Pakistan blind cricket team beat Lanka in 1st T20

Lahore

Pakistan blind cricket team started their T-20 series in the same fashion of ODI series and beat the hosts Sir Lanka by 48 runs at Bloomfield Cricket Ground Colombo on Tuesday.

Pak went 1-0 up in the three match event before doing a 3-0 white wash in the one day international series, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council.

Home side won the toss and as has been the case throughout the ODI series and decided to bowl first. Pakistan sent the Captain Nisar Ali and Muhammad Rashid to open their innings. They both took calculated risks in the fielding restriction overs and made 60 runs in those 6 overs. Then they opened their arms and scored 131 runs in next 9.5 overs. Their opening stand came to an end at the score of 197 runs when Muhammad Rashid was run out, he missed his century by mere 8 runs, he made good 92 runs off 44 balls.

Man of the match, Nisar kept toiling the Lankan bowling attack and made unbeaten 140 runs off 64 balls. Pakistan posted a huge total of 261 runs on the board for the loss of 1 wicket in 20 overs.

Sri Lanka in reply got a good opening stand, their first wicket fell at the score 153 runs in 15th over. Saman Kumara was the man to go after scoring 64 runs off 41 balls. The other opener Dimithu Sandrawan also followed his partner and gave his wicket after scoring 67 runs off 46 balls.

Sri Lanka managed to score 213 runs in allotted 20 overs for the loss of 6 wickets. Badar Munir, Sajid Nawaz and Ayoub Khan claimed a wicket a piece.

Janbaz Khan, Deputy High Commissioner, Pakistan High Commission in Colombo (Sri Lanka), Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council and Chaminda Pushpakumara Secretary Sri Lanka Cricket Association for Visually Handicapped were the guests of the occasion and gave man of the match award to Nisar Ali.

The 2nd T-20 match will be played tomorrow, Thursday at BRC Ground Colombo.—APP

