Pakistan best for investment: Foreign investors

Foreign investors delegation calls on CM Punjab

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A delegation of foreign investors led by Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Chairman of AKD Group called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Thursday.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Pakistani economy is progressing rapidly adding that growth rate has remained 5.75 percent during the current fiscal year. Due to solid economic policies of the government, investors’ trust has been increased as Pakistan is the best market for investment and foreign investors should take full benefit of such wonderful opportunities.

He said that incidents of terrorism have been sufficiently decreased during the present government and peace has been restored in Karachi. He said that CPEC has created tremendous opportunities and the investors should come forward to reap the benefits.

Shahbaz Sharif said that a new history has been written in Pakistan by completing the energy projects in a record period of time.

He added that three gas-based electricity generation projects have been installed and Punjab government is also setting up another 1260 megawatt gas-based plant. We have completed projects with transparency, speed and high-quality, he maintained.

The foreign investors said that Pakistan is the best country with regard to investment and the emerging market is very attractive for the investors. You have provided conducive atmosphere for investment by employing your vision and hard work, they further said.

Provincial Ministers Rana Mashhood Ahmed, Sheikh Allauddin, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Spokesman Punjab government Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and others were present on the occasion.