Pakistan benefitting immensely from use of nuclear technology: PAEC Chairman

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan is benefitting immensely from the use of nuclear technology, this was stated by Chairman of the PAEC while addressing the 64th IAEA General Conference being held in Vienna. He said that Pakistan has the mutually beneficial relationship with IAEA. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many delegates are attending the event through video link. During the first day of the Conference, Director General IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi highlighted the role of the IAEA in the monitoring and verification of nuclear activities across the globe. He also highlighted various steps taken by the IAEA to help Member States contain the spread of COVID-19 such as providing testing kits etc.

In a video recorded national statement, Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Mr. Muhammad Naeem congratulated Ambassador Azzeddine Farhane on his election to become the President of the 64th GC and assured him and the IAEA of Pakistan’s full support and cooperation. Mr. Muhammad Naeem stated that as a clean, affordable and reliable source, nuclear energy can play a key role in fighting climate change and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He told the audience that two 1100 MWe Nuclear Power Plants are near completion and are expected to be connected to the national grid by the next year.

Chairman PAEC highlighted the role of PAEC in generating electricity through nuclear power plants, while also helping Pakistan attain socio-economic development goals outlined by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through application of nuclear technology in diverse fields like Agriculture, Healthcare, Engineering and Manufacturing, Human Resource Development and many more.

Chairman PAEC thanked the IAEA for its support during the COVID-19 pandemic.