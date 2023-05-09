Pakistan benefits from China’s efforts to maintain regional peace

Chinese diplomacy is asserting itself, and it is essential for balancing the world’s political order. Pakistan is a sincere partner in these efforts and believes that China’s growing influence will bring peace and stability to the region.

This was stated by Amir Rana, Director of Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), while commenting on China’s critical role in promoting the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, thus opening a landmark adjustment of tension and resolution in the Middle East.

The rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a testimonial of China’s rising influence in the Middle East. Restoring the diplomatic ties between the two countries will help reduce sectarian tensions in the Muslim world and provide an opportunity for economic and political cooperation.

The agreement will provide immediate and long-term humanitarian, economic, and political dividends for the Middle East region and the world.

It is early to say that Pakistan and India can move in the same direction and resume dialogue. However, in a recent interview with Gwadar Pro, such events certainly inspire the nations at the odd, said Amir Rana.

He believes Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s attending the meeting of the SCO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs held in India on May 5 was a result of China’s push. It was the first visit to India by a Pakistani foreign minister in more than a decade and indeed a promising development, thanks to China and Russia’s facilitation of this channel. Speaking at the SCO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang pointed out that today’s world faces multiple crises.