Pakistan belongs to all without any discrimination: Governor

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that Islam teaches us love, affection, peace and security and brotherhood. Pakistan belongs to all without discrimination of religion and caste. We have to mold it according to the thoughts of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and make it a welfare state.

Minorities are our forehead and shining star. No matter what the circumstances are, the sacrifices of our Christian, Sikh and Hindu brothers are always a torch for the development and stability of the country.

He was addressing the participants of the event under the auspices of Muslim League (N) Minority Wing on the occasion of National Minority Day at Governor House Lahore today. On the occasion, Senator Kamran Michael, Central President of Muslim League Minority Wing Suresh Kumar, Inderjit Singh, Senior Journalist Naeem Qaiser, Shakeel Marcus Khokhar and Pastor Shahzad Siddique were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the freedom and peace with which the non-Muslim minorities are living in Pakistan today is a bright and shining example for the people living in this region. He said that go to any region of the country or examine any sector of life, there is no such place and field in which minority brothers are not walking by our side. He said that in the current situation humanity is facing, there is a need to strengthen and stabilize the relationships of mutual tolerance and love for religious harmony and in this the survival of humanity. He said that we should use all our abilities to achieve this great goal. Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the PML-N government has provided equal development opportunities to the minorities and the party leadership made Kamran Michael first finance minister, while the first Christian senator was nominated in important ministries including the human rights minister and in the senate. On this occasion, Governor Punjab appreciated the services of all Pakistani minorities in the government, judicial and defense sectors.