Pakistan believes in friendly relations with all countries: Asad

Staff Reporter

Foreign Service Attaches from different countries along with their spouses called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in the Parliament House on Wednesday. The matters related to important regional and international issues and Pakistan’s relations with different countries of the world were discussed in the meeting.

The Speaker said that Pakistan is a peace loving country and believed in building friendly relations with all countries including its neighbour. He said that vast investment opportunities exist in Pakistan and foreign investors can take advantages from these opportunities. He said that incumbent government in Pakistan has introduced investment friendly policies in the country and taking steps to safeguard the investment of the foreign investors.

Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan has abundance of beautiful tourist resorts and highest mountain ranges of the world due to which it has a lot of attractions for foreign tourists. He said that promotion of tourism was the prime concern of the present government. He said that people of Pakistan and its security forces has rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terrorism and more than 70 thousand innocent citizens and personnel of security forces were martyred during this war. He said that due to successful military operations bane of terrorism has been reduced to a great extent. He urged upon the Attaches to play their due role to portray the soft and positive image of Pakistan in their respective countries.

On this occasion the secretary National Assembly Tahir Hussain has briefed the participants about formation, functions and organizational structure of the National Assembly and its Standing committees.

The Foreign Attaches thanked Speaker National Assembly for providing them the opportunity to visit National Assembly of Pakistan. They said that they have learnt lot about legislative procedures and other functions of this supreme constitutional body during this visit.

