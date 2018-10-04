Pakistan being transformed under Khan’s leadership: CM

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervaiz Elahi met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Aassembly Chamber on Wednesday.

Different matters of mutual interest including adoption of steps for the promotion of good governance came under discussion.

The Chief Minister said that basic facilities were being enhanced to provide necessary relief to the people.

He said the people had already rejected the elements engaged in negative politics through the power of their votes in general elections.

He said the time to befool the people with empty slogans had passed and made it clear that only the politics of continuous work would prevail now. Wrong priorities of the past badly affected the people and they were put in troubles instead of providing them any relief.

On the other side, the incumbent government immediately started working on providing various facilities to the people as public service is the real essence of the democracy, the Chief Minister added.

Ch.Pervaiz Elahi said the province of Punjab was vandalized in the previous tenure and the credit of bankrupting the province goes to the former government.

He regretted that welfare projects of his tenure were put on personal ego. Due to it, general public suffered due to delay in different welfare-oriented projects.

The people have taken their revenge from the past rulers through the power of their vote, he said and added the present democratic era was a period of the people and merit and good governance would reign supreme.

The PTI Assembly Members also held meetings with the Chief Minister in his Assembly Chamber.

Talking on the occasion, CM Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan was being transformed into a positive manner under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Only a leader like Imran Khan will steer the country out of crises, he said. Our direction and commitment are in the right direction, he said. Assembly members are my team and their problems will be solved on priority basis, he added.

He said that new local bodies system would give new dimensions to the concept of public service. The local bodies system is being established on new lines by devolving the power to the genuine representatives of the people at the grassroots.

The imbalance of authority in the incumbent system has ruined the local bodies system.

Therefore, PTI government is going to introduce such a local bodies system which will provide relief to the common man, the Chief Minister concluded—APP

