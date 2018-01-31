Pakistan becomes prosperous, illuminating during PML-N tenure: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan is prosperous and illuminating during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-N than ever before. The speed with which energy projects have been completed is unprecedented in the 70 years history of Pakistan.

The PML-N government has completed the energy projects in a very short period of time and now the load shedding has become the thing of the past. It is heartening that energy projects have been completed in a very transparent manner with minimal costs. It is lamenting that past governments have made a cruel joke with the nation with regard to energy projects and plunged the nation into darkness by showing criminal negligence. On the other hand, we have laid the strong foundation of an illuminating Pakistan. When we came into power, the energy crisis was at its peak; the country was plunged into darkness and the nation was in a state of deprivation. We understood the seriousness of the matter and burnt the midnight oil to effectively deal with the energy challenge.

We started working on different projects of energy production on war footing and resultantly, these projects have been completed in a record period of time to rid the nation of load-shedding. We are thankful to Almighty Allah that our hard work, passion and commitments have bear fruit and load shedding is ended now. He said that energy projects are of prime importance for economic development of the country and employment opportunities have been increased and people are more prosperous due to increase in energy production.

The Chief Minister said that public welfare and national development are the main agenda of PML-N because the country will progress when common people will be rich. He said that Punjab is the only province, which has taken the lead in energy production with its own resources.