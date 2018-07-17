Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets in second ODI

Bulawayo

Pakistan continued their dominance with both bat and ball to win the second of five one-day internationals against Zimbabwe by nine wickets.Opener Fakhar Zaman eased to his second ODI century, finishing with a career-best 117 not out, to seal a win that had been set up by Pakistan´s seam attack, who bowled Zimbabwe out for 194.

Usman Khan took four wickets and Hasan Ali chipped in with 3 for 32 to bowl the hosts out, Pakistan´s top order batsmen then capping a commanding performance.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first on another cold morning in Bulawayo, They were put under immediate pressure by Pakistan´s new ball attack, and in particular Khan. He had both openers caught behind in his first spell.

Zimbabwe briefly rallied during a 62-run partnership between Masakadza and Tarisai Musakanda. but that was their best stand.

After Khan took two wickets with consecutive deliveries in the 44th over, the hosts were 166 for 7 and sinking fast.

Moor cobbled together stands with the lower order to keep his side ticking along, and brought up a third ODI fifty in the 48th over. But after he fell attempting to up the run rate, Pakistan made short work of Zimbabwe´s tail to bowl the hosts out four balls short of a completed fifty overs.

Zimbabwe could not match Pakistan’s precision and menace with the ball and openers Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq took 54 from the powerplay without ever giving more than a half chance to the fielders. The pair took their opening stand to 119 before ul-Haq was run out, against the run of play, for 44.At the other end, Zaman raced past a run-a-ball fifty untroubled by the Zimbabwean attack and reached three figures in the 32nd over. —AFP

