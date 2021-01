Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets in Karachi Test

KARACHI – Pakistan on Friday thrashed South Africa by seven wickets in the Karachi Test match, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Nauman Ali took 5 wickets while Yasir Shah managed 4 as visiting side slumped to 245 all out in their second innings on the fourth day.

The Green shirts needed 88 runs for victory when Abid Ali, Imran Butt, and Babar Azam went to the pavilion for a total of 52 runs before achieving the target in 22.5 overs.

The second Test starts on February 4 in Rawalpindi. South Africa are on their first tour of Pakistan for 14 years.