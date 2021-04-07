Pakistan beat South Africa by 28 runs to win ODI series

With outstanding performance by both batsmen and bowling line, Pakistan on Wednesday bagged three-match ODI series with 2-1 by defeating South African by 28 runs in the third match in Centurion.

It is the Pakistan’s first victory against a top-seven ODI team since 2013.

All team of the host country was removed by Shaheens at 292 runs with thrilling performance by Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi as both took three wickets each.

With a major contribution by Fakhar Zaman and skipper Babar Azam, Pakistan had set a target of 321 runs for South African in the third and final match of the ODI-series.

Fakhar Zaman made his second century in a row during the ODI series, helping Pakistan to set a mammoth target for the host team. He was sent to pavilion by Kasevh Maharaj at 101 runs.

Babar Azam also played captain innings as he made 94 runs before his wicket was taken by Andile Phehlukwayo. Imam ul Haq made 57 runs.

Earlier today, South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first against visiting team of Pakistan in the third ODI match with both teams making key changes in their squads.

Pakistan had picked Sarfraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir and Mohammad Nawaz as replacement of Danish Aziz, Asif Ali and Shadab Khan, who is suffering from toe injury.

Asif Ali and Danish Aziz have been ruled out of the third match due to their unsatisfactory performance in the first two ODIs.

Like Pakistan, South Africa have also replaced the players as their key members left for for the Indian Premier League.

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, batsman David Miller, bowlers Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi are not part of the team in the third ODI.

Proteas have to ruled out their top scorer Rassie van der Dussen due to an injury.

South Africa have include Heinrich Klaasen and Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Beuran Hendricks and Lutho Sipamla as replacements.

Pakistan is eyeing series win and it will be the first victory against a top-seven ODI team since 2013 if Shaheens managed to thrash Proteast in the third ODI.

Captain Babar Azam starred with a century as Pakistan beat South Africa by three wickets in a last-over thriller in the first ODI in Centurion.

Chasing a target of 274, Pakistan suffered an early blow as Rabada removed left-hand opener Fakhar Zaman for eight in the third over of the innings.

Pakistan needed their captain Babar Azam to step up as Rabada and Lungi Ngidi continued to exert pressure by bowling tight lines.

After a slow start, Babar broke Proteas momentum by hitting Rabada for a boundary in the 9th over, helping team to bag the victory.

In the 2nd ODI, South Africa survived an astonishing onslaught from Fakhar Zaman to secure a series-levelling 17-run win against Pakistan in Johannesburg.

Zaman’s 155-ball 193 was heroic, a one-man show in the truest sense of the word because no other Pakistani managed more than 31 in a chase of 342.

It is the highest score in a chase in ODI cricket history, and the second highest ever in a losing cause.

SQUADS

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Jon-Jon Smuts, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla

