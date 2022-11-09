Pakistan produced the best all-around game of their 2022 ICC T20 World Cup campaign to outclass New Zealand by 7 wickets and punch their ticket to the MCG.

Babar Azam and Mohamad Rizwan finally came good to put together another century stand to script a dominant win for the home side.

Kane Williamson’s side, after deciding to bat first at Sydney Cricket Ground, managed to put 152/4 on the board courtesy of some brilliant bowling from Pakistan’s pacers.

Shaheen Afridi got them going early by removing Finn Allen before Shadab Khan ran out the dangerous Devon Conway (21) to leave the Kiwis at 38/2.

Pakistan truly surged ahead when Mohammad Nawaz removed Gleen Phillips for just 6 before Williamson (46) and Daryl Mitchell (53*) added a 68-run partnership to build some momentum for their side.

Despite their best efforts Pakistan’s pacers managed to avoid giving away free boundaries to restrict them to 152/4.

For Pakistan Shaheen Afridi finished with figures of 2/24 while Nawaz took 1/12.

In reply, Pakistan got off to a perfect start with both Babar Azam and Mohamad Rizwan looking at their brilliant best. The two took away 55 runs from the target in just the powerplay alone before bringing up another century stand for the opening partnership.

Babar departed for 53 from 42 balls skying a catch from Trent Boult before Rizwan (57) and Mohamad Haris (30) guided Pakistan’s chase.

Despite losing both, Pakistan got home with seven wickets to spare.

Pakistan reaching the T20 World Cup final over New Zealand, a team they recently beat for the tri-series crown as well, adds another chapter to Pakistan’s improbable journey in this tournament. With losses to India and Zimbabwe, they looked down and out before now awaiting the winner of England and India in the final on Sunday.