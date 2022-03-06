Pakistan beat Lithuania in Davis Cup tie

Pakistan beat Lithuania 3-2 on the final day of the Davis Cup Group I playoff at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Saturday.

The action on the second day continued with both the teams on equal terms.

Pakistani duo of Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi were in action in the first contest of the day against Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis and Laurynas Grigelis. The long standing pillars of Pakistan tennis got home in three sets winning the contest 6-7, 7-6, 7-5 in 2 hours and 14 minutes.

The win handed Pakistan a 2-1 advantage heading into the singles contests on the second day.

Ricardas Berankis levelled the aggregate for the visitors by beating Aqeel Khan in another three setter by the scores of 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 in 2 hours and 29 minutes.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi was tasked with seeing Pakistan home in the last contest of the tie. The US Open finalist outclassed his Lithuanian counterpart Edas Butvilas in straight sets by 6-4, 7-6 in 1 hour and 37 minutes to ensure Pakistan beat Lithuania.

The win helped Pakistan remain in World Group I of Davis Cup.

Earlier on Friday, Aqeel had defeated Lithuania’s Laurynas Grigelis by 2-1 (7-6, 3-6, 6-3) and Ricardas Berankis had defeated Mohammad Shoaib by 2-1 (4-6,7-6,4-6).