Pakistan beat India to win Asian Team Snooker Championship

Karachi

Ace cueist Babar Masih played one of the best Snooker frames of his life that helped Pakistan win the Asian Team Snooker Championship, beating India in the final on Friday in Doha. Babar’s superb form throughout the tournament helped Pakistan win the final 3-2 as former champion Mohammad Asif was struggling to pocket balls.

In the first frame of the final, Babar Masih played a break of 81 and allowed Indian opponent Pankaj Advani to pocket red only twice to win it 110-2, giving Pakistan 1-0 lead. However, in the second frame, Malkeet Singh defeated Mohammad Asif 81-47 to level the final 1-1.

In the double’s encounter, the pair of Asif and Babar clinched the frame 72-70 after a skill-testing competition and gave Pakistan a lead of 2-1.

But Pankaj helped India make a comeback with a break of 68 against Mohammad Asif to make it 2-all. The final frame was played between Babar and Malkeet.

The Pakistani cueist looked in best of his form as he outclassed his Indian counterpart 98-18 to help Pakistan clinch the title 3-2.—Agencies

