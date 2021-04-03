Pakistan beat India by 58 runs in T20 match for blind teams

DHAKA – Pakistan blind cricket team crushed India by 58 runs in first T20 face off during the ongoing triangular series in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

Pakistan set a record of 185 runs at the loss of 9 wickets. Badar Munir remained top scorer with 50 runs as he hit four 6s.

Meanwhile, skipper Nisar Ali made 30 runs while Moin Aslam was sent to pavilion on 33 runs.

India’s Teddy claimed bagged two wickets.

Chasing the target, India could make on 127 at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

The first match between both arch-rivals was to play on April 4 but it was rescheduled due to logistic problems.

The triangular tournament began on April 2 with first match played between India and Bangladesh.

The Pakistan Blind Cricket squad reached Bangladesh Wednesday after all players and officials had tested negative for COVID-19 in recent tests.

Another match between Pakistan and India will be played on April 7. Bangladesh and India will now face off on April 6.

The best two teams will clash in the final scheduled to be played April 8.