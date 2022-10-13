A cameo by Mohammad Nawaz with the bat helped Pakistan chase down the 174-run target against Bangladesh with one ball and seven wickets to spare in a rehearsal for the tri-series final against New Zealand.

Having chosen to bat first at Hagley Oval, Bangladesh managed to post 173/6 on the board from their 20 overs thanks to the experience of Litton Das and Shakib Al Hassan.

Pakistan managed early breakthroughs leaving Bangladesh at 41/2 before Shakib and Das added 88 runs together to lay a foundation for a big score.

Das was eventually dismissed for 69 from 42 balls by Mohammad Nawaz.

Meanwhile, Shakib continued his rich vein of form from the last game with another 68 from 42 balls before Naseem Shah accounted for his wicket.

Pakistan managed to stem the run flow towards the end but not before Bangladesh had reached 173.

From the bowlers, Naseem continued his return to form after an illness with figures of 4-0-27-2 while Mohamad Waseem (2) and Nawaz were in the wicket-taking column as well.

In reply, Pakistan relied on their ever-dependent opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohamad Rizwan to guide their chase once again.

The two shared another 100-plus opening start before Babar departed for 55 runs off 40 balls while looking to accelerate. Haider Ali was then bowled for zero while facing just his second ball to put Pakistan in some bother.

In need of some quick runs, Mohammad Nawaz was promoted to no.4 and the left-hander did not disappoint, smashing 45 off just 20 balls to see Pakistan home in the last over with one ball to spare even after Rizwan had been caught out for 69.

Pakistan will now take on New Zealand in the tri-series final tomorrow before jetting off to Australia for the T20 World Cup.