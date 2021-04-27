Pakistan bars pregnant women from receiving Covid vaccines

ISLAMABAD – The Government of Pakistan has stopped expectant mothers from receiving vaccination against novel coronavirus, local media reported.

Pakistan is currently administrating three Chinese vaccines – Sinopharm, CanSinoBio, Sinovac – and a Russia-made Sputnik-V – to citizens.

The latest instructions apply to all these vaccines.

Authorities said that limited tests have been performed on pregnant women with the vaccines; however, it is yet to decide if the vaccines are safe for the expectant mothers.

Pakistan has launched the registration process for people aged above 40 years for coronavirus vaccination from.

Pakistan records over 4,400 infections in a day

Pakistan’s worsening coronavirus situation appears to be escalating, with over 4,400 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 804,939 on Tuesday.

Pakistan conducted 43,981 coronavirus tests, of which 4,487 were positive, according to the government’s database for monitoring the virus’s spread.

With 142 new deaths, Pakistan’s overall coronavirus death count now stands at 17,329. With 107 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, Punjab has the highest death toll.

With 87,794 active cases, the country’s positivity rate has risen to 10.2 percent, whereas the total number of recoveries has hit 699,816.

According to a health ministry spokesperson, no cases of the Indian covid-19 have yet been identified in Pakistan; however, Pakistan is reportedly registering cases of the UK’s new coronavirus variant, the first three of which were reported in Karachi in December last year.

The spokesperson also said that land and air travel are currently prohibited from India as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the Indian strain of covid-19.

The government has imposed a series of controls in order to mitigate the damages suffered as the third outbreak of coronavirus intensifies.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/india-records-2771-single-day-deaths/