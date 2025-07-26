Pakistan bars all national sports federation from playing games in India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday officially barred all national sports federations from playing in India without prior consultation and approval from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The decision was taken in light of prevailing security concerns.

According to a formal notification issued by the Pakistan Sports Board, the directive was approved during a recent board meeting. The notification emphasizes that no national sports federation will be allowed to participate in any sports event in India unless it has first obtained clearance from the PSB.

The notification further states that all federations must hold prior consultations with the Pakistan Sports Board before making any commitments to Indian-hosted events. The PSB clarified that this policy is being implemented to ensure the safety of Pakistani athletes and officials, given the current regional security situation.

The sports officials have been instructed to adhere strictly to the new guidelines, and any violation could result in disciplinary action.