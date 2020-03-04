Pakistan Bar Council denounces detention of IOK lawyers

Islamabad

The Pakistan Bar Council has strongly condemned the decision of the Indian government to extend the period of detention of High Court Bar Association President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, and General Secretary, Ashraf Butt, as well as political leaders of occupied Kashmir under the draconian aw, Public Safety Act.

Mian Qayoom, an old-aged lawyers leader who has remained President of High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir for 21 times is illegally and arbitrarily detained by India at Delhi’s notorious Tihar Jail for fearlessly demanding right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

Syed Qalb-e-Hassan, the President of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan, in a statement issued in Islamabad showed his serious concern over the health condition of detained Mian Abdul Qayoom. He said Mian Qayoom is suffering from various ailments including diabetes, kidney problem and needs urgent and unconditional medical treatment.

“Furthermore, it has been reported that Mian Abdul Qayoom has suffered a major heart attack during judicial custody following to which the High Court of occupied Kashmir last week while hearing a petition directed the authorities to provide him immediate medical assistance and required treatment,” he said.

However, the authorities are continuously defying the court orders, he said. The SCBA President demanded that Mian Qayoom should have been shifted to cardiac hospital equipped with all related cardiac facilities without any further delay.

It is worth mentioning here that the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders have also issued an urgent appeal against the arbitrary detention and deteriorating health of Mian Abdul Qayoom.

The Bar Council of England and Wales and the Human Rights Committee of England also wrote a letter to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and expressed their concern over the arrest of Mian Qayoom, Ashraf Butt and other Kashmiri lawyers.—KMS