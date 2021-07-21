Pakistan bans TikTok again for not removing inappropriate content

ISLAMABAD – In the light of relevant provisions of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, Pakistan Telecommunication (PTA) Wednesday blocked access to widely popular TikTok App and website in the country.

The action has been taken due to continuous presence of inappropriate content on the platform and its failure to take such content down, the regulatory body said in a statement.

This is the fourth time that the video-sharing app has been blocked in Pakistan due to immoral content shared by users on the platform.

On June 28, the Sindh High Court (SHC) imposed a ban on the widely popular video-sharing app.

The high court had issued the ruling while hearing a petition filed by a citizen against the online platform over immoral and un-Islamic content, local media reported.

The applicant informed the court that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was approached to block the content but no action was taken.

The ban was lifted around four days after the high court issued the ruling.

The SHC withdrew the decision after PTA assured the court of addressing the concerns of the complainant.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi has also joined the popular video-sharing platform last week.

The President had confirmed it on Twitter while sharing a video addressing the youth of the country.

