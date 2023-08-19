ISLAMABAD – The caretaker federal government has imposed a ban on issuance of new arms licenses across Pakistan.

The ban was imposed on the directions of caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, after formally assuming charge of his office in Islamabad a day earlier.

Sarfaraz Bugti has also vowed to tackle the challenge of terrorism and ensure security of state and its citizens. He said we will devise a strategy for protection of lives, rights and properties of all citizens regardless of their religious or ethnic identity.

Bugti and other members of the cabinet of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar took oath on Wednesday. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the President House.