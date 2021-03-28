Pakistan bans all public gatherings amid an alarming rise in coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD – Top coronavirus monitoring body has announced a complete ban on all types of gatherings including social, cultural, political, sports, and other events as Pakistan reported over 4,000 cases for the third day in a row.

In a major decision on Sunday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced a complete ban on holding wedding functions — both indoor and outdoor — from April 5 onwards. The provinces will be at liberty to implement restrictions as per the situation on the ground, the NCOC said.

NCOC Special Session 28 March-Decisions Complete ban on marriages (including indoor & Outdoor) from 5th April onwards. However, provinces will be at liberty to implement restrictions in early time frame as per the situation on ground. — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 28, 2021

Federal Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar chaired the meeting, whereas chief ministers of all four provinces attended it via video link.

In a series of tweets, NCOC announced the decision taken on Sunday meeting.

NCOC will provide updated hotspot maps to Provinces for enforcement of Expanded lockdowns with effect from 29th March 21 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 28, 2021

It comes as Pakistan reported an alarming 4,767 new cases of the virus in a single day.

Fifty-seven people died from the virus over the past 24 hours while 4,767 more contracted the disease on Saturday, according to figures obtained from the NCOC.

Pakistan tested 45,656 people in total for the infection on Saturday. The positivity ratio in the South Asian country has climbed to 10.4%.