Exchange views on regional and international issues

Observer Report Manama

Pakistan and Bahrain agreed on Thursday to broaden and deepen bilateral engagement in diverse fields.

The consensus between the two countries was reached during a meeting of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi with his Bahraini counterpart Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on the margins of the 2nd session of Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) being held in Manama.

Later, FM Qureshi also called upon the Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa in Manama, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). During the meeting with Minister Zayani, FM Qure-shi had a detailed discussion on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the press release stated.

The two sides agreed to continue working closely to further strengthen bilateral relations in all spheres, with a particular focus on trade, investment, energy, and culture, added the press release from the foreign ministry.

“Recalling the traditionally close and fraternal bilat-eral ties, rooted deep in common faith and shared values, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the need to explore new areas of cooperation to further deepen the bilateral relations,” the MoFA stated.

FM Qureshi highlighted the shifting focus of the current government from geo-politics to geo-economics, with an emphasis on building develop-ment partnerships and regional connectivity.

Highlighting the human rights situation in IIOJK, the foreign minister also reiterated Pakistan’s principled position on peaceful resolution of the dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Qureshi further apprised his Bahrain counterpart on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and underlined Pakistan’s earnest efforts for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

“Foreign Minister Qureshi lauded the positive role of Pakistani expatriates in deepening the bonds between the two countries and also discussed matters pertaining to the welfare of Pakistani diaspora in Bahrain,” the communique added.

The MoFA further stated that the foreign minister of Bahrain extended his warm welcome to FM Qureshi and expressed the desire of the government of Bah-rain to further boost the bilateral ties.

“He also expressed appreciation for the role and contribution of the Pakistani expatriate community towards progress and economic development of Bahrain,” the statement added

During the meeting with the country’s deputy prime minister, FM Qureshi reaffirmed the commitment to further broaden relations in all fields and highlighted the close and fraternal relations between the two countries that are rooted deep in common faith, shared history and people-to-people contacts.

“The Foreign Minister thanked Bahrain for its valu-able support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and other issues at the international fora.

He also lauded the support extended by Bahrain during the Covid-19 pandemic,” the MoFA stated.

The foreign ministry statement added that FM Qure-shi underscored the importance of enhancing eco-nomic, trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Bahrain in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for economic security,

which is centered on the three pillars of peace, development partnerships, and connectivity.

“While exchanging views on regional and interna-tional issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Minister apprised the Deputy Prime Minister on the human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK); and the evolving situation

in Afghanistan,” the communique added.

Qureshi also highlighted Pakistan’s support for the efforts for an inclusive, broad-based and compre-hensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

“The Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain reciprocated the warm sentiments extended by Foreign Minister Qureshi and shared the desire to work in close collaboration with Pakistan to advance cooperation on all areas of mutual interest,” the MoFA

added.