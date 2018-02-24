Pakistan Auto Show from March 2

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The largest exhibition of automobiles in the country – the Pakistan Auto Show 2018 (PA 18) is being held from March 2 to 4, at the Expo Centre in Lahore.

The event is a valuable initiative of the ‘Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers’ (PAAPAM), representing over 3000 large, medium & small industries all over Pakistan. The theme of this year’s PAPS show is “MAKE IN PAKISTAN”.

The three day event is expected to attract more than 200 companies, comprising 125 domestic enterprises and 78 international exhibitors, over a covered area of 58000 sq ft. The international exhibitors include renowned companies from Japan, China, Germany, France, Turkey, Thailand, Taiwan, England USA, UAE and Sri Lanka. The event will also feature more than 275 international buyers.

The expected number of international visitors is more than 400, including international delegations from companies like NRB Thailand, MAN Diesel, Sparex (UK), TVH (Belgium). The international media representatives belong to Daily NNA, Japan and Research Publication England, along with foot traffic of over 300,000 domestic visitors over the three days.

The diverse categories of exhibitors will include Passenger Cars, Trucks, Buses, Tractors, Rickshaws, Motorcycles, Auto parts Manufacturers, Service Providers, Machinery Makers, Tool Makers, Antique Cars and Heavy motorbikes

The exhibition will also display the best projects from top 10 academic institutions, reflecting innovation and cutting edge nature while highlighting the benefits to the user, with CSR and public safety campaigns. Visitors can also get a Free Exhibitors Directory.

The quantum of local parts used in domestic cars has risen substantially over the last 10 years. This Auto Show reflects Pakistan’s stature as one of the top 40 automobile manufacturing countries in the world.

The Auto sector of Pakistan is also among the top 3 contributors to the Government’s tax revenues, as approximately 34% of the cost of locally produced cars is paid in the form of various kinds of taxes.