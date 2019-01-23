Pakistan auto industry to get Rs 1.5b investment

Lahore

Since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power; several international companies have expressed their interest to invest in Pakistan.

In the same bid, at least nine automotive manufactures have shown their interest to invest $1.5 billion in Pakistan.

According to details, some renowned auto manufacturing companies are going to invest $1.5 billion in Pakistan’s auto industry.

A representative of Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), Amir Allahwala told this to a Senate panel.

He said 2.4 million people are associated with the auto industry in the country, adding that 65 percent of cars and 96 percent of motorcycles are being manufactured in Pakistan.

Amir Allahwala further informed that the country is exporting motorbikes to Afghanistan and cars toNepal and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan imports 75,000 cars, he added.

He said that new plants have been established to manufacture glasses and windscreens of vehicles and another plant to make alloy wheels was being set up in the country.—INP

