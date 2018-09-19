Pakistan, Australia sign agreement for collaboration in water, security

Staff Reporter

The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson, and Secretary for Water Resources, Shamail Khawaja, Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding between Australia and Pakistan for collaboration on water, food and energy security.

The MoU was signed in the margins of the Indus Knowledge Forum, a one-day workshop organised by the Australian and Pakistani Governments where experts from both countries, civil society and international partners joined senior officials to discuss responses to the triple challenges of water scarcity, food insecurity and energy shortages.

“Australia is committed to helping Pakistan achieve water, food and energy security ,” Ms Adamson said. “We have been partnering with Pakistan in water and agriculture since the 1980s. We welcome the recent momentum around these issues, which are inextricably linked to gender equality and the economy. We stand ready to continue to support Pakistan’s sustainable and inclusive development.”

Also participating in the Forum were Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority, General Muzammil Hussain and Secretary of National Food Security, Dr Hashim Popalzai.

