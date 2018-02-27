Pakistan to attend WTO talks in New Delhi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan’s Minister of Commerce Pervaiz Malik will attend an informal WTO ministerial meeting taking place in New Delhi on March 19-20, an Indian paper reported Monday.

Quoting unnamed diplomatic sources, the newspaper said the Pakistani side has confirmed the participation of the minister. The invitation comes in the wake of the late-December secret back-channel negotiations between the two national security advisors, Ajit Doval and Nasser Janjua, it said.

This will be the first high-level visit of a Pakistani leader since December 2016 when Sartaj Aziz, then foreign affairs advisor, visited India for the Heart of Asia conference on Afghanistan in Amritsar.