Pakistan attaches high importance to relations with European Union: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with European Union which are deep rooted in bonds of friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding on various issues.

He was speaking to the Ambassador of European Union in Pakistan Mr. Jean-Francois Cautain who called on him at Parliament House, Islamabad on Monday.

The Speaker appreciated EU support for the strengthening of democratic process and institutions in Pakistan. He said that political leadership of Pakistan envisions a long term strategic partnership with EU with special emphasis on strengthening of economic and trade partnership, peace and security and parliamentary cooperation.

“We are standing parallel in the row that commits to the pursuit of democracy, economic development, peace globally and in particular in South Asia” the Speaker said. He also mentioned that today many Pakistanis have found a home in Europe and are valued members of their societies; indeed, some of them are represented in their parliaments.

Ambassador of European Union Mr. Jean-Francois Cautain appreciated the remarks of the Speaker and said that EU would continue its unwavering support to Pakistan for the development of infrastructure, gender equality, education and health.

He also assured the Speaker for assistance to the Parliament for the capacity building of Parliamentarians and secretarial staff.