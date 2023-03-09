Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Indonesia: Dar

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a virtual meeting with Ms. Sri Mulyani, Finance Minister of Indonesia, today.

SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, Chairman SECP Mr. Akif Saeed and senior officers from the Finance Division attended the meeting.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar greeting the Indonesian Finance Minister highlighted profound historical and brotherly relations between the two countries. The Finance Minister shared that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Indonesia. He expressed satisfaction over the magnitude of economic and trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Ms. Sri Mulyani, Finance Minister of Indonesia emphasized deep rooted bilateral relation between both the countries and exchanged views to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations with Pakistan. She also shared various economic reforms introduced by the Indonesian government and steps taken for achieving sustainable economic development.

The two sides discussed avenues of mutual cooperation in the economic and financial sectors to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and H.E Ms. Sri Mulyani, Finance Minister of Indonesia agreed to extend full support to enhance the bilateral economic cooperation between both countries.