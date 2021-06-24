Pakistan attaches great importance to Germany ties: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army staff (COAS) who is on official visit to Germany called on Heiko Maas, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany.

Markus Potzel, Special Representative for the Federal Government for Afghanistan and Pakistan was also present.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany and expressed desire for enhanced mutually beneficial bilateral relations.

The German dignitaries also acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

Later on, COAS also visited Command & Staff College of Germany, where he addressed students and faculty members and shared his views on “Pakistan’s Regional and Internal Security Perspective”.

During the address, COAS apprised the audience on external and internal security challenges faced by Pakistan and measures taken in the regard to mitigate the threats.

COAS said that future of enduring peace and stability in world hinges on ability to resolve long pending issues within the region. This can only be complemented through meaningful international support to take on challenging regional issues.

Focusing on COVID-19 pandemic, COAS said that Pakistan along with other state institutions is doing its best to counter the challenges faced by Pakistan.

Earlier on arrival at Command & Staff College, COAS was received by Major General Oliver Kohl, Commandant Bundeswehr Command & Staff College Hamburg, Germany.