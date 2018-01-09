Pakistan attaches great importance to relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina: Rana Tanveer

RAWALPINDI : Nermin Dzendic, Federal Minister of Energy, Mining and Industry of Bosnia & Herzegovina alongwith his delegation held a meeting with Rana Tanveer Hussain Federal Minister for Defence Production at Ministry of Defence Production Rawalpindi Monday.

Secretary Defence Production Lt Gen (Retd) Muhammad Ejaz Chaudhary and other high officials also attended the meeting.

Federal Minister expressed that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina. He said that our relations are based on friendship, feeling of brotherhood and mutual trust. Rana Tanveer Hussain further mentioned that Pakistan takes great pride in moral, diplomatic and material support extended to Bosnia during the 1990s.

Rana Tanveer Hussain briefed the delegation about the facilities produced by Karachi Shipyard, NRTC, PAC and other DP Establishments, Federal Minister mentioned that Bosnia can benefit from Pakistan’s defence production industry in a great way.

Federal Minister further also said that there is a need to identify the areas of cooperation and joint ventures. He offered products of Pakistan’s Defence Industry for Bosnia that is not only compatible with international standard in quality and technology but are also available at much lower prices. Minister assures full cooperation from Pakistan side to further enhance the collaboration between the industries of both the countries.

Orignally published by NNI