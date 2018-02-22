Pakistan attaches great importance to historic ties with Saudi Arabia, Iran

ISLAMABAD : Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir says Pakistan attaches great importance to its historic relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Addressing a seminar here on Thursday, he pointed out that Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran are of different nature.

He said our defense and economic relations with Saudi Arabia have deepened while we are cooperating with Iran in anti-terrorism efforts.

He said that Gwadar and Chabahar port of Iran can play an important role in the regional development.

The Defense Minister said Pakistan is desirous of good relations with its neighbors.

He said Pakistan has made progress on developing a gateway to the Chinese Belt-and-Road Initiative through the flagship China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. Pakistan offers various avenues for joint economic ventures. He said Pakistan has come a long way from the dark period of terrorism and energy shortage. The government has solved largest and most vexing issues. Pakistan’s Middle East policy has been a balancing act between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

He said stability in the Gulf countries is in Pakistan’s interests.

Orignally published by INP