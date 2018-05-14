Pakistan at the crossroads

In Pakistan everything (politics, economy, society etc) is in a flux as we go into election mode this year. The 5 year-term of the PML-N government is almost over. The civil institutions in Pakistan are not functioning properly and the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has had to take suo motu on all issues ranging from dirty water supply and clearing of garbage dumps in Karachi, poor conditions of hospitals in every major city, high tuition fees of private medical colleges, especially in Punjab. The murder of Naqeebullah in Karachi, recent murder of a journalist in Sialkot and PIA privatisation are among the many issues. Even good governance in Peshawar and the situation in Balochistan are under the scrutiny of the CJP.

Imran Khan is becoming a leading contender for the upcoming July 2018 General Elections. Many members of National Assembly of PML-N from Southern Punjab have joined Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf. Chairman, PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also rising in popularity. Disqualified PM Nawaz Sharif’s utterances against the judiciary and army could cost the PML-N many seats in the next elections. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbas’s weak government is influencing Pakistan’s political stability and its poor foreign policy making India more aggressive in IOK and LoC. 2018 should see general elections held on time in July and end political uncertainty yet load-shedding has not ended despite PML-N’s tall claims. Our economy is not on a firm standing as Rupee-Dollar exchange rate is now 115 and per capita debt is Rs 130,000.

To counter US (anti-Pakistan policy of President Trump) and Indian threats, the civilian and military leadership should be on the same page, and we should control corruption, improve our economy in favour of the poor masses. NAB should be allowed to pursue the corruption cases of the Sharif family to their logical conclusion. Other political parties corrupt leaders should also be booked. Only then can we see a brighter future for Pakistan.

SAAD MAQBOOL BHATTY

Islamabad

Related