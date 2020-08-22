Pakistan at forefront of all initiatives for peace: FM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Pakistan will continue to advance international efforts to protect individuals against xenophobia, intolerance, discrimination and violence based on religion or belief.

In a message on the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, FM Qureshi said Pakistan has always been at the forefront of all international initiatives for promoting peace, tolerance, intercultural and inter-faith harmony.

“The present government has taken a number of steps domestically to promote freedom on the basis of religion or belief and protect minorities,” the foreign minister said. In July, Pakistan told a UN panel that a deliberate campaign of hatred by the Indian government in the region was targeting adherents of a particular religious group that led to state-sponsored violence against them and stepped up attacks on their places of worship.