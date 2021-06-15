Pakistan asks Russia for 5MN doses of Sputnik vaccine

Pakistan has asked Russia for help in obtaining five million additional doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, according to The News.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the request during a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Monday.

Pakistan’s foreign policy, according to Qureshi, places high importance on ties with Russia.“We have a number of foreign partners to produce these vaccines. So these vaccines can be supplied to Pakistan. As much as we can, we will be helping Pakistan to cover the demand “.

The first shipment of 50,000 doses of Sputnik V for the private sector arrived in Pakistan in March and proved to be tremendously popular among those who purchased it.

The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral, regional, and global matters of mutual concern during the conversation, according to the Foreign Office.

Russia has also just eased its restriction on rice imports from Pakistan, which Pakistan has welcomed. Pakistan planned to restart collaborative mechanisms like political discussions, the Pakistan-Russia IGC, and several other Joint Working Group meetings once the COVID-19 situation had normalized, Qureshi said Lavrov.

Lavrov’s recent visit to Pakistan, he added, demonstrated both sides’ desire to enhance their long-term multifaceted collaboration. According to Qureshi, Pakistan-Russia ties have achieved significant development over the last two decades, and both countries must continue to benefit from their partnership.

He went on to say that the signing of a protocol on amendments to the Inter-Governmental Agreement for the Development of the North-South Gas Pipeline Project (Pakistan Stream) since Foreign Minister Lavrov’s visit was a significant development, adding that it would pave the way for the project’s early start.

The two foreign ministers emphasized the necessity of following through on the choices taken during their recent trips in order to make them a reality.

Both parties committed to collaborating closely in order to reach a quick political resolution in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan was chosen as a regular member of the International Labour Organization’s Governing Body on Monday (ILO).

