Pakistan asks citizens residing in Sudan for caution amid fierce clashes between forces

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday issued an advisory for its citizens in Sudan to cease unnecessary movement and warned them to take caution in every possible way as a paramilitary group seized the presidential palace and Khartoum airport amid clashes with armed forces.

Amid the unrest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was closely monitoring the security situation in the North African country and the Pakistani mission was in contact with Pakistanis living in Khartoum.

A statement issued by Foreign Office Spokesperson said Islamabad is closely monitoring the security situation in Sudan. There are around a thousand Pakistanis in Khartoum. Our Mission is in contact with them to ensure their safety.

Besides the caution, the Pakistani embassy advised citizens to contact the consulate and gave the helpline number 0924095119 to get all kinds of information.

Due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, all respected Pakistanis are requested to limit their activities and avoid going out of their homes. However, if there is any problem, please immediately contact the Embassy. Also save our helpline number 0924095119 in your phone so that 1/2 pic.twitter.com/q5X9YWdoTn — Pakistan Embassy Sudan (@PakinSudan) April 15, 2023

International media aired disturbing graphics as widespread clashes erupted in Khartoum, between rival armed groups. Heavy gunfire and explosions were reported in Khartoum and several other towns involving army units and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – a paramilitary group.

Several citizens have been killed in fresh clashes, while paramilitary group claimed to be in control of the presidency, and Khartoum International Airport.

On the other hand, the Sudanese leader and the military chief turned down these claims, insisting army forces remain in control while all airlines have stopped flights. Neighboring countries have closed their long border with Sudan amid the clashes while human rights groups have called for an end to the clashes.