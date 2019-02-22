Pakistan asked to ratify accession letter to join CGIAR to benefit from global expertise of agri-development

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Director General, International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), Martin Kropff on Thursday called upon the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to expedite efforts for ratifying the letter of accession to join Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) in order to take advantage of the research and development in agriculture sector.

The DG CIMMYT called on Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan and discussed the future course of action to promote the cooperation in the field of agriculture research and development, particularly in wheat and maize production.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan said that the government was attaching high priorities to agriculture sector of the country and it was among top priorities in its 100 days development agenda.

He said that various steps have taken to enhance per-acre crop productivity, particularly in cereal food production including wheat, rice, maize and pulses.

He further informed that government, in collaboration with the provincial governments, was paying special attention towards the promotion of oil seed and pulses production for reducing reliance on their imports.

He asked the CIMMYT for strengthening the efforts of the government for achieving self-sufficiency in oil seed and pulses production and provide the germplasm and high yielding varieties of oil seed and pulses.

Speaking on the occasion, DG CIMMYT apprised the minister about the ongoing activities of the organization in agriculture innovation, mechanization, production of high yielding seed verities of wheat, maize and scientific collaboration for strengthening research and development.

Dr. Martin Kropff briefed about CIMMYT’s next five year (2017-2022) program and it’s international and regional activities and said that the organization had so far trained hundreds of Pakistani scientists who had developed Mexi-Pak wheat variety which revolutionized wheat production in Pakistan.

On the occasin, Director of CYMMIY’s Global Wheat Program Hans Braun stressed the need for introducing heat resistant wheat verities to cope with the increasing heat waves across the glob due to climate changes. He shared with the audience that one percent increase in temperature results in 7 percent reduction in wheat yield.

He also stressed the need for enhancing expenditures on research and development, highlighting the importance of developing heat-resistant drought tolerant wheat and maize verities which also have characteristics to resist pest attacks particularly fall armyworms, which he said had damaged the crop on India and Bangladesh.

