Pakistan asked to make CPEC part of national strategy: Chinese envoy

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing has said that Pakistan should make China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a part of its national strategy as it would contribute to its long-term economic development as well as the development of the whole region.

He was speaking as a Chief Guest at a seminar on “CPEC: A Win-Win Project” jointly organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution. The Chinese envoy said that CPEC was a win-win project for Pakistan and China and it would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said China considered Pakistan most reliable friend and wanted to see it economically developed as a strong Pakistan was good for China and for the region. He said amongst 6 corridors, CPEC was running smoothly and fast.

He said China believed that CPEC would put Pakistan on the path of industrialization, jobs creation and regional connectivity. He said CPEC would also help Pakistan in overcoming energy problems and improving its economic growth through construction of good roads and railways network.

He said China wanted that private sector of Pakistan should capitalize on CPEC for growth and expansion. He said business community of Pakistan should get benefits from Special Economic Zones to be set up under CPEC and develop mutually beneficial JVS with Chinese counterparts.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry appreciated the decision of Chinese leadership to bring CPEC to Pakistan as it has started a new era of long-term business partnership between Pakistan and China.

He hoped that CPEC would put Pakistan on the fast track of industrialization and accelerate the pace of its economic development. He stressed that CPEC should create opportunities of growth for indigenous industry and support in its modernization. He assured that ICCI would collaborate with Chinese Embassy to promote business partnerships between the private sectors of both countries under CPEC.

Maj. Gen. ® Raza Muhammad, Chief Executive, Army Welfare Trust and Member, Advisory Board of Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution said that CPEC dialogue was started in 1980s and now this project was turned into a reality. He said CPEC would revive old silk route, develop strong connectivity between Kashgar and Gwadar and would make Gwadar one of the biggest port of the world.

He urged that government should focus on making Pakistan’s youth multi-skilled so that youth could play useful role in CPEC execution. He said China has shifted from a controlled economy to market economy and Pakistan has good opportunity to learn from Chinese experience to put its economy on the path of sustainable growth.

Muhammad Naveed Senior Vice President ICCI, Haji Rariq Pardi Chairman HMR Group of Companies, Ms. Sabah Aslam Executive Director Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution and others were also present at the occasion.