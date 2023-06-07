Pakistan Army’s top brass vows to bring to justice those spreading societal division

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army’s top commander vehemently condemned May 9 incidents, calling for the prosecution of those trying to create societal division in Pakistan, the military’s media wing said.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir presided over the 81st Formation Commanders Conference at Army Headquarters which was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army.

The top armed forces officials maintained that unfounded and baseless allegations on Law Enforcement Agencies and Security Forces for custodial torture, human rights abuses and stifling of political activities are meant to mislead the people and malign Armed Forces in order to achieve trivial vested political interests”.

ISPR quoting Army Chief said hostile forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create societal division and confusion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs will continue to be defeated with the full support of the nation, InshaAllah.

Formation Conference maintained that attackers of military installations would certainly be brought to justice speedily under Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act which are the derivatives of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Top commanders reiterated to come down hard on those creating distortions and attempts to take refuge behind imaginary and mirage Human Rights Violations to create smoke screen for hiding the ugly faces of all involved, are absolutely futile and do not stand the abundantly collected irrefutable evidences.

It said legal trials of perpetrators and instigators have commenced, and it is time that noose of law is also tightened around the planners and masterminds who mounted the hate ripened and politically driven rebellion against the state and state institutions to achieve their nefarious design of creating chaos in the country.

Armed forces expressed resolve that endeavours by any quarter to create obstructions and stymie the conclusive defeat of ill design of inimical forces will be dealt with iron hands. The country’s top commander stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of their formations.

Gen Asim Munir commended the commanders for their constant focus on the wellbeing and high state of morale of their soldiers who remain the foundation of Army’s operational readiness. Forum concluded by affirming resolve to render all sacrifices necessary for the security and stability of the country with the perpetual support of the proud people of Pakistan.