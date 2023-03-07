Pakistan Army’s multinational Team Spirit Competition 2023 kicks off in Pabbi

RAWALPINDI – Sixth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2023 commenced at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre, Pabbi, the military’s media wing said Tuesday.

Seven Pakistan Army squads and 10 international teams including teams from Bahrain, KSA, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Jordan, USA, Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Qatar are participating in the competition.

Azerbaijan, Myanmar, and Nigeria are taking part as observer nations in the International PATS. The rigorous competition designed to test tactical skills in physical and professional domains will continue from 7 – 9 March, ISPR said.

It maintained that over the years the PATS competition has gained much popularity and has become an international competition that provides opportunity for participating teams to learn and share experiences with one another particularly from the Pak Army’s experience of the fight against terrorism.

The opening ceremony was attended by General Officer Commanding the 37 Division as Chief Guest, per the military’s media wing press release.