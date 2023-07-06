RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army Major embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Shakhas area of Khyber District, the military’s media wing said Thursday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said Pakistan Army Major Mian Abdullah Shah was martyred in a gun battle with militants in district Khyber. The exchange of fire occurred on the night of July 5-6 as armed forces officials received information about the presence of insurgents.

As security personnel were taking positions to block suspects, Major Abdullah Shah intercepted a militant group, which led to an exchange of fire. During the heavy exchange of fire, Major Shah, the 33-year-old resident of Kohat, embraced martyrdom.

During the operation, armed forces detained 3 militants and their aides and later a sanitization operation was conducted to eliminate any more insurgents in the area, ISPR said.

Pakistan Army expressed determination to eliminate the menace of terrorism, saying sacrifices of our troops further strengthen our resolve.

The recent incident comes a day after three soldiers were martyred when a suicide bomber exploded himself in the North Waziristan district.