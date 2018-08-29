People in Pakistan may or may not support any political party, but they do encourage Pakistan’s Army for their services. This is because on many occasions our Pak Army has proved that they’ll fight day and night just to protect us. We can take the example of Zarb-e-Azb, an operation that started in June 2014 till June 2016.This was what we call a successful operation led by the then Army Chief, Mohammad Raheel Sharif.

Another operation named Radd-ul-Fasad in which we find active participation of not only Pakistan Army but Air Force, Navy, Police and Civil Armed Forces which took place from February 2017 till January 2018. Also we have seen the recent example in election 2018, in which Pak Army performed their duty with all honesty and passion, every room had at least one Ranger in it which we could see was doing his duty wholeheartedly, and that is why a positive review was reported by CNN for this election. I thank our Army for their hard work and untiring services.

MARIA USMANI

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp