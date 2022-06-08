Pakistan army will continue fulfilling its responsibilities: COAS

Expresses satisfaction over progress of Operation Raddul Fasaad

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu, the military said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief expressed these views during the 80th Formation Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ in Rawalpindi.

The conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army, it added.

The military’s media wing said that the participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and response measures.

The COAS expressed satisfaction over the progress of Operation Raddul Fasaad and lauded the achievements made thus far. He laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu.

“Pakistan Army being a professional institution shall always fulfill its responsibilities towards security, integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan as a sacred duty,” COAS concluded.