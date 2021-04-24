Pakistan Army troops patrol Islamabad to ensure SOPs implementation (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Army troops have come into action to assist local administration in the federal capital for implementation of coronavirus SOPs as country battles with third wave of the pandemic.

A number of videos circulating on social media show army personnel visiting various areas along with Islamabad police to ensure implementation of SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner Rana Musa Tahir visited different commercial areas with an army and police escort and took action against those violators.

Pakistan army joins Islamabad Police to enforce #Covid19 SOPs. pic.twitter.com/tgZB4eEayU — MNA (@Engr_Naveed111) April 23, 2021

The development comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the army to assist police and Rangers in implementation of SOPs.

The decision is outcome of rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. Today, Pakistan recorded highest sing-day deaths due to COVID-19.

Pakistan recorded 157 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest death toll in the country since the coronavirus pandemic started last year.

Previously, on June 20th of last year, the country’s peak death toll was 153.

The recent deaths bring the total number of deaths in the country to 16,999. Punjab had the most deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan’s national positivity rate, on the other hand, increased to 11.27 percent on Saturday.

According to data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 52,402 tests were conducted in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, with 5,908 of them returning positive.

The latest cases bring the total number of positive cases in Pakistan to 790,016. Punjab has 285,542 cases, Sindh has 276,670, KPK has 112,140, Islamabad has 72,613, Balochistan has 21,477, Azad Jammu and Kashmir has 16,327, and Gilgit Baltistan has 5,247.

