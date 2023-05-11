Pakistan Army troops hold flag march in Lahore after taking over security amid chaos

LAHORE – Law Enforcement Agencies staged a flag march in the provincial capital Lahore on Thursday as an exercise to maintain complete peace and order, days after Imran Khan’s arrest triggered protests across the country.

The flag march contingent passed through Jail Road, Liberty Chowk Gulberg and various major arteries as several blocked roads and highways were reopened for masses.

لاہور لبرٹی اور ارد گرد کے علاقوں میں پنجاب رینجرز کی فلیگ مارچ،امن و امان کو برقرار رکھنے کیلئے رینجرز جوانوں کا فلیگ مارچ۔#supremecourt #bandial #PTIpeacefulprotest #ImranKhan #BehindeYouskipper #ImranKhanArrest pic.twitter.com/0m1Ue0xTGC — Bilal Nadeem (@MBilalkhan525) May 11, 2023

On Wednesday, the Punjab government called armed forces to maintain a law and order situation in the province in the wake of violent protests. The Home Department of the country’s most populated region forwarded a request to the Sharif-led government seeking deployment of the Pakistan Army in the province to maintain order under Article 245 of the Constitution.

PTI protestors run riots, burned tyres, and damaged infrastructure that cost millions to the national exchequer, and even pelted stones and hurled sticks at cops’ vehicles, resulting in broken windows of several vehicles while passengers faced severe difficulties as workers expressed solidarity with Chairman Imran Khan.

Viral clips showed protesters attacking military installations, torching the residence of the corps commander, and entering Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in garrison city.

Violent protests have erupted across the country, with thousands of supporters of Imran Khan hitting the roads in Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, and Multan. They have blocked highways, set vehicles on fire, stormed the residence of military commanders, and damaged properties.