Pakistan Army troops deployed as Cyclone Biparjoy 400 km away from Karachi coast

KARACHI – A severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy has intensified to Category 3, and is expected to make landfall on Thursday at the Pakistani coast with gusts up to 150km/h expected in the region.

In recent updates, the cyclone moved further northward and is now hovering at a distance of around 400km south of the port city of Karachi.

Amid the fear, civil, and military authorities have started efforts to evacuate thousands of people residing in the coastal areas.

Lately, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level meeting to take protective measures to avoid possible cyclone Biparjoy; DG Rangers Sindh, GOC Hyderabad Garrison, and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Corps Commander Karachi, Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar also holds an emergency meeting in Badin to review precautionary measures while fresh troops were deployed in the region.

🚨Breaking News – #ISPR#PakistanArmy has been deployed to evacuate people from coastal areas due to danger of flooding and gale force winds by #CycloneBiparjoy Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, Commander 5 Corps Karachi, chairs an emergency meeting in Badin late at night DG… pic.twitter.com/y9FTcHFwh1 — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) June 12, 2023

Soldiers of Pakistan Army are stationed in the coastal belt to perform their duties for possible rescue operations.

As the civil, and military officials are taking all possible measures to deal with the expected crisis, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held a telephonic conversation with Sindh CM to assure support.

It has been learnt that district administration shifted more than 2000 fishermen to relief camps from zero point in the center of the coastal belt.