Pakistan Army to observe May 25 as ‘Youm-e-Takreem-Shuhda’ to pay rich tribute to martyrs, ghazis

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army is set to announce to mark ‘Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ on May 25 Thursday to pay rich tribute to the gallant heroes who rendered their lives for the motherland.

Army Chief announces the decision in an award distribution ceremony in honor of martyrs and veterans which was held at General Headquarters today.

Addressing the ceremony, the country’s top general said the sacrifices of martyrs and services of the ghazis are a valuable asset and pride for the country.

“Every troop and officer of Pakistan only keeps his duties and responsibilities as his priority,” COAS said, as he lamented attacks on military installations and martyrs’ memorials.

Gen Asim called May 9 attacks intolerable, saying a strong army guarantees the security and unity of the country. State broadcaster quoting the chief of army staff said “Undoubtedly, we are living in a free atmosphere due to a sense of duty and great sacrifices of the martyrs”.

Paying tribute to the nation of heroes, Gen Asim said every soldier of the Pakistan Army puts his duties above all political biases.

Pakistan Army as an institution always remembers every person and family member associated with it, he said, adding our relationship as a family is a proud and exemplary one.”